Orlando police harnessing technology to help fight crime with new crime center

The Orlando Police Department showcased its new crime center on Wednesday.

Police said the center provides a way for technology to better assist officers in the field, particularly through body-worn cameras.

At the crime center at OPD headquarters, detectives are able to follow an officer’s every move by monitoring their cameras when needed.

Chief Orlando Rolón said the idea for the crime center came about in 2019 and came together last fall.

He said it’s simple: technology, like being able to tap into body-worn cameras, is helping them keep everyone, citizens and officers, safe.

“This is making it possible for us to be more efficient, this is definitely also aiding us in our ability to keep our officers safe and it’s also saving lives,” Rolón said.

Another piece of technology they’re using inside the crime center is license plate recognition, which can be used to find missing people, stolen cars and more.

“That can provide more intelligence and facts to officers as they’re responding to calls for service,” Rolón said.

