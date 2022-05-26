Orlando police ID man accused of shooting at officers, leading them on chase

Orlando police identified a man accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a chase late Wednesday.

Orlando officers in an unmarked cruiser said they noticed the suspect, identified as William Bullock, 36, driving a stolen car.

Soon after, they said Bullock shot at them. A bullet hit the cruiser and officers fired back.

Investigators said Bulock took them on a pursuit that ended in a man’s backyard.

Josh Sapp lives in the neighborhood and told our crews, “First thing we saw, I heard pops in the backyard, inside. I heard, ‘Get on the ground!’ I see flooding in the side gate, they bring a canine unit in, starts barking, next thing I know he’s crawling behind the fence.”

Bullock is facing the following charges: Shooting into an occupied vehicle, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

