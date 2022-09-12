Orlando police identify 17-year-old shot and killed Friday, $5K reward offered

Police in Orlando are sharing new details after a teenager was shot and killed Friday night.

Watch: Teen dies after found shot in Orlando neighborhood, police say

Officers said Hamishee “Mishee” Williams Jr. was shot around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Domino Drive.

Williams was found lying on the road and taken to a hospital where he died, officials said.

Officers said the gunman who killed him is still at large.

Watch: Deputies search for suspect in shooting at east Orange County shopping plaza

Police said there is still an active investigation into his death.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-1000.

Watch: Orlando leaders to vote on major safety upgrades to downtown area

Tipsters can also contact Crimeline anonymously by calling 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), to be eligible to receive a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.