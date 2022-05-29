Orlando police identify man who died during officer-involved shooting in Olive Garden parking lot

Orlando police have identified a man who died during an officer-involved shooting near the Mall at Millenia on Saturday.

Police said Sebastian Roman, 19, died after he was involved in a shootout with police at an Olive Garden parking lot on Conroy Road.

Officials also released a photo of a stolen gun he used during the shooting with police.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said Saturday that Roman was acting erratically and was escorted by a working extra duty officer from the Neiman Marcus store at the mall.

Police said Roman drew a gun and shot at the officer outside of the Neiman Marcus before running away.

Officials confirmed Sunday that the officer at the mall did not shoot at Roman because he was concerned for the safety of the citizens in the parking lot.

A foot pursuit started, and the man ran to an Olive Garden restaurant across the street from the mall, police said.

Orlando police released an image of the gun used in the shootout:

Rolon said another officer caught up with the man, and another shooting happened in the parking lot of the Olive Garden.

Officers said it is unclear if the man was shot by the officer or if he shot himself during the exchange of gunfire.

