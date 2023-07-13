Orlando police identify man found shot to death at Metro Place Apartments

Orlando police have identified a man who was murdered at a local apartment complex earlier this week, and they’re asking for help finding the killer.

Officers responded to the Metro Place Apartments on South Kirkman Road just before 1 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orlando Police Department identified the man Thursday as Nyion Izambo Ponteen.

On 7/10/23, Nyion Ponteen (pictured below) was shot & killed at 1049 South Kirkman Road in Orlando,FL. If you have any information regarding his murder, please call @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477. You can remain anonymous & be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5000. pic.twitter.com/ZbduJs1UYC — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 13, 2023

Police haven’t released any other details on the case, citing the active nature of the homicide investigation

If identified, the suspect or suspects in the case will be charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

The police department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps lead to an arrest or otherwise helps solve the crime.

They’re asking anyone who knows what happened to Ponteen to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Callers who use Crimeline can remain anonymous and would still be eligible for the reward.

