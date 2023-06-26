Orlando Police identify woman fatally shot on S. Kirkman Road Saturday
Orlando police said they have identified a 51-year-old woman who died after being found shot on Saturday.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<=
Orlando police responded to the Metro Place Apartment on S. Kirkman Road around 5:25 p.m. to find Joan Foster wounded from her injuries.
According to a news release, Foster was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and later died from gunshot wounds.
Read: Man, woman die in apparent murder-suicide at Orange County apartment complex
Investigators said this is an active and ongoing investigation.
They will provide more information as soon as it becomes available, police said.
Read: Winter Park couple drops fraud lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after Titan tragedy.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300. You can also contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-8477.
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.