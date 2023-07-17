Orlando police identify woman shot, killed by officers after charging at them with knives

Orlando police have identified the woman shot and killed by officers at an apartment complex near Lake Nona on Friday.

Officers said they shot and killed Rachael Ellis, 32, after she charged at them while holding two knives.

This story contains references to suicide. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling or testing 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Police said the woman’s boyfriend called 911 around noon on Friday after the woman threatened to kill herself, saying she was armed with a knife.

Police said the officers involved in the shooting, who were not injured, were trained in crisis intervention.

