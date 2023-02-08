Orlando police investigate deadly shooting outside shopping center

Police in Orlando are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening outside of a shopping center.

Orlando police were alerted to a shooting that happened in the area of North Lane near North Pine Hills Road just before 7 p.m.

Several officers and Florida Highway Patrol deputies responded to the crime scene.

Orlando police told a Channel 9 crew that the shooting is an active homicide investigation.

Police did not say who the victim was or who may have shot them.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

