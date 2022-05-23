Orlando Police investigate drive-by shooting along King Cole Blvd.

Victim of a drive-by shooting found outside an Orlando home along King Cole Blvd. Sunday night, police say

Officers said they responded to the Richmond Heights neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of King Cole Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim outside of a home with a wound to the shoulder.

Officers said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released by law enforcement authorities.

