Orlando police investigate Mercy Drive shooting involving officer

Orlando police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting involving at least one of their officers in the area of Mercy Drive and WD Judge Drive, according to the agency.

“We ask our community members to remain away from this area during the investigation,” OPD said on Twitter around 2:17 p.m.

The agency did not say how the officer or officers were involved, whether anyone was injured or what preceded the gunfire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

mcordeiro@orlandosentinel.com