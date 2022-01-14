Orlando police investigate shooting between 2 teen boys at Richmond Estates apartments

Orlando police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night between two male teenagers at an apartment complex in the Richmond Estates neighborhood, according to the department.

Officers were doing a traffic stop in the 4300 block of L.B.McLeod Road when they heard gunshots coming from the nearby Crossroads Apartments and went to check out the scene, said OPD spokesperson Lt. William “Chris” Becton.

Residents told the officers that shots were fired in the area and pointed out some of the property damage, Becton said.

Investigators believe two sixteen-year-old boys were shooting at each other, Becton said, and one of them was arrested at the apartment complex. The other suspected shooter fled the scene.

Police have not said if anyone was injured or detailed the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

