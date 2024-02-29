Orlando police investigate shooting that killed one person, left multiple other victims shot

Police are investigating a shooting scene that left one person dead and multiple other victims in Orlando.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night in the area of Ironwedge Drive and South Lake Orlando Parkway.

When officer arrived, they located multiple victims with one person dead.

Police said they working to identify all victims and their conditions.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is ongoing investigation and police said the will release more information once it becomes available.

