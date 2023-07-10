Orlando Police investigate shooting at Metro Place Apartments

Orlando police said one person has died after a shooting at the Metro Place Apartments on South Kirkman Road.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The call went out around 12:30 a.m. Monday as a suspicious incident in the 1000 block of South Kirkman Rd.

When officers arrived they found one male with a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased by Orlando firefighters.

Police have not released the name of the victim or a description of the suspect or suspects.

Read: Derek Diaz’s family holds vigil and demands answers from OPD after an officer-involved shooting

This is a developing story, stay with WFTV Channel 9 and WFTV.com for updates as the Orlando Police Department releases them.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.