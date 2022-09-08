Orlando police investigate shooting near John Young Parkway

Police are investigating a shooting near Orlando’s Washington Shores neighborhood.

Officers responded to Starks Street near Crooms Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Channel 9 arrived at the scene of the shooting a short while later and saw crime scene investigators placing evidence markers on the ground near what appeared to be bullet casings.

WFTV has reached out to Orlando police to find out if anyone was hurt in the incident.

