Orlando police investigate shooting near Kirkman Road

Orlando police are investigating a shooting between two groups Thursday afternoon near Kirkman Road.

Officers have detained two people possibly involved in the incident that happened close to noon near the 2400 block of Kirkman Road, OPD spokesperson Heidi Rodríguez said.

Police said two groups began shooting at each other as they walked on the road, according to Rodríguez.

“At this time, there are no reported injuries,” she said in a statement. “The investigation is ongoing.”

This story is developing. Check here for updates.

