Orlando police investigate after shooting at Pine Hills home

Police are trying to figure out who shot up a house in Orlando.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Ribblesdale Lane, near North Lane and Pine Hills Road.

A Channel 9 crew observed evidence markers on the road where police found shell casings at the scene.

Investigators said no one was hurt in the shooting.

Police said they don’t know who fired the gun, or why.

