Orlando police investigate a Sunday shooting that ended in car chase

Orlando police are investigating a shooting that ended in vehicle pursuit on Sunday.

According to police, the shooting took place near the 6900 block of Kindspointe Parkway.

Police said there was a vehicle pursuit that ended at Dr. Phillips hospital at 9401 Turkey Lake Road.

According to police, the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No innocent bystanders were hurt during this incident, police said.

Police said they do not know if this shooting is connected to a reported shooting at Kirkman Road and International Drive.

