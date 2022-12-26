Orlando police investigate after teen shot overnight in Pine Hills

Police in Orlando are investigating after a teen was shot overnight in Pine Hills.

Officers said they responded to a shooting at the Sanoma Village near Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

Police said they found a teenager in the area at around 1:30 a.m., who had been shot.

Channel 9 spoke with the victim’s mother about what happened.

No other details have been released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will have updates on Eyewitness News.

