Orlando police investigate after ‘unidentified remains’ found in pond in Osceola County

The Orlando Police Department is investigating after “unidentified remains” were found in Osceola County.

Police said a volunteer civilian dive group reported a vehicle submerged in a body of water on World Drive.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Dive team assisted in the response.

Orlando police said the remains have yet to be identified and this is an active investigation.

Officers said the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how the vehicle ended up in the pond.

It’s unclear why the Orlando Police Department is handling the investigation and not the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Orlando police said more information will be released.

