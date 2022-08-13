Orlando police investigating early morning shooting near community center
Orlando police are investigating an early morning shooting near the Holden Heights Community Center.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 20th Street and Rio Grande Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released suspect information or any other details surrounding the shooting at this time.
