Orlando police investigating early morning shooting near community center

Orlando police are investigating an early morning shooting near the Holden Heights Community Center.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 20th Street and Rio Grande Avenue.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read: Plan to increase police presence in Downtown Orlando enters second weekend

Police have not released suspect information or any other details surrounding the shooting at this time.

Read: Top-secret documents, grant for clemency, binders: What was seized from Mar-a-Lago

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.