Orlando police investigating fatal shooting in Richmond Heights
Orlando police are investigating a fatal shooting on the west side of town.
Officers responded to a home on King Cole Blvd. near Willie Mays Park just before 10 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired.
READ: Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón announces retirement
They arrived to find the victim already dead on the scene. He’s only been identified as a man in his 30s.
Homicide detectives are still working to figure out what was happening before the shooting.
Police say they’re aware of a person of interest in the case who left the scene and hasn’t been identified. They say they’re unsure what that person’s involvement was, if any.
READ: Man convicted in 1973 murder-for-hire accused of using pocketknife to slash another man at Walmart
No information on a possible suspect has been released.
This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.
See a map of the area below:
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.