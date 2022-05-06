Orlando police investigating fatal shooting in Richmond Heights

Orlando police are investigating a fatal shooting on the west side of town.

Officers responded to a home on King Cole Blvd. near Willie Mays Park just before 10 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find the victim already dead on the scene. He’s only been identified as a man in his 30s.

Homicide detectives are still working to figure out what was happening before the shooting.

Police say they’re aware of a person of interest in the case who left the scene and hasn’t been identified. They say they’re unsure what that person’s involvement was, if any.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

