Orlando police investigating incident near apartment complex

Orlando police said they are investigating an incident near an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Police said around 1:15 p.m. that their investigation is focused on the 12000 block of Pioneers Way, which is off of Narcoossee Road south of State Road 417.

Police have not elaborated on what the investigation involves, but Channel 9 crews on the scene reported seeing a large police presence.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Orlando police said they are investigating an incident at an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Read: Disney hopes Florida judge will dismiss lawsuit over improvement district control

Officers are conducting an investigation in the 12000 block of Pioneers Way. Please avoid the area at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/VHXGqHzPfl — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 14, 2023

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.