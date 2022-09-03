Orlando police investigating murder-suicide on Savannah River Way

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the 5000 block of Savannah River Way.

Officers responded for a well-being check Friday evening around 6:31 p.m. When they arrived at the home, they found a man and woman dead inside.

Investigators say the case appears to be a domestic violence-related crime involving the suspect Eric Jeffery Duncan, 39, and the victim, Emily Jossys Alfonzo Moreno, 39. Officers did not reveal how the two knew each other.

Orlando police say a gun was found at the scene. However, they are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

