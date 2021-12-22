Orlando police: Man found dead after Richmond Heights shooting

Orlando police say a man was found dead Tuesday night at the site of a shooting in the Richmond Heights neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of Weldon Place around 9 p.m., said Lt. William “Chris” Becton, a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the agency.

“At this time officers believe this is an isolated incident,” Becton said in a statement. “The investigation is in the early stages.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

