Orlando Police have named a 5th suspect in the shooting that killed man, 6-year-old girl

Orlando Police is looking for a 5th suspect in the drive-by shooting that killed a 19-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl.

According to a news release, police are searching for 21-year-old Tyrik Omari Nichols, who is believed to be connected to the deadly shooting in the Carver Shores neighborhood.

A $5,000 reward for information leading to Nichols’ arrest is being offered.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 and avoid approaching him.

All four of the teens arrested for the killing of 6-year-old Ajahliyah Hasim and 19-year-old Isaiyaih Wright were previously charged with first-degree murder.

“Arguing online go there meet up to commit the crime, planned it out thought about it, knew what you were going to do, and that’s the result first-degree murder charge,” said Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith

On Friday, Channel 9 found documents showing 15-year-old Nico Brown is now facing second-degree murder charges.

Also, Brown made his first circuit court appearance after being transferred from juvenile court.

He’s now facing adult charges.

Eyewitness News obtained his arrest affidavit.

It revealed that 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, who was also killed, showed up to the shooting with at least two of the suspects.

Investigators say video captured Brown and others jump out of a car on Poppy Avenue and immediately start shooting.

Video from the night of the shooting shows the casings left behind.

Documents show at least one of the strays hit 6-year-old Ajahliyah in the head.

Her mother was shot in the legs.

So far, Brandon Picket and Kny Adams, both 17 years old, 18-year-old Ricky Raymond junior, and 15-year-old Nico Brown are facing charges for both deaths.

