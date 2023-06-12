Orlando police officer accused of reckless driving, fleeing traffic stop in patrol cruiser

An Orlando police officer is off the job after Seminole County deputies said he was clocked driving 82 in a 45 mph zone in his police cruiser and then fled a traffic stop.

A dashboard camera captured when deputies say Officer Alexander Shaouni sped by a Seminole County deputy on Florida Avenue in Oviedo Friday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, the deputy said the OPD cruiser had no lights or sirens activated at the time.

When the deputy caught up with Shaouni, deputies said the officer didn’t stop and passed cars to evade the deputy. Eventually, the deputy got him to stop at the intersection of State Road 434 and Hammock Lane.

Body camera footage shows Shaouni, of Oviedo, become irritated when questioned.

“What? I am going into work, my man,” he says to the deputy. “Why are you trying to pull me over as I’m going into work?”

In the footage, when asked for his driver’s license, the officer says no, gets back in his cruiser and drives away.

Shaouni is charged with resisting an officer, reckless driving and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. He turned himself in Friday to the Seminole County Jail and was released on $9,000 bond.

Orlando police said Shaouni has been relieved of his duties pending the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation as well as Orlando police’s internal affairs investigation.

