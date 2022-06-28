Orlando police officer on list for questionable credibility reassigned to 911 call center

9 Investigates has discovered an Orlando police officer has been reassigned to work in the 911 call center.

William Escobar was on the state attorney’s Brady List, meaning his credibility as an officer was questionable.

Channel 9 investigative reporter Daralene Jones has learned that his status on that list just changed, and that’s what cost him his badge.

People on the Brady List are assigned to levels one through three depending on the severity of their credibility issues.

Escobar is on the do not call list, which the police chief said makes it impossible for him to be an officer.

He’s among more than 100 current or former law enforcement officers on the growing Brady List at the Orange-Osceola County State Attorney’s Office.

State’s Attorney Monique Worrell maintains the public database officers whose prosecutors may not want to use as witnesses during a criminal trial because they’ve been involved in misconduct, extensive public complaints or use of force.

Escobar was just moved to the do not call list alongside 10 others, most of whom no longer work in law enforcement.

Escobar submitted a false report and body camera video exposed inconsistencies about why he detained a man for a bogus drug investigation.

When he was moved to the do not call list, the city gave him a choice to remain employed with the city, just not as a sworn officer.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said if Escobar had been terminated from the city, he could have appealed and, if successful, the city would’ve been forced to rehire him as an officer.

A handful of officers in Orange and Osceola counties are appealing to the Brady Review Team.

