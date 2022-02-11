Orlando police officer randomly attacked working crossing guard duty, department says

An Orlando police officer was randomly attacked Thursday afternoon while working crossing guard duty near the Rock Lake neighborhood, according to the department.

The unidentified officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle near north John Young Parkway and west Harwood Street around 4:20 p.m. when James Mossetty, 33, allegedly began banging on the vehicle, said OPD spokesperson Officer Michelle Rogers.

The officer radioed the dispatcher for backup, got out of the vehicle and was then attacked by Mossetty, Rogers said.

When the dispatcher couldn’t reach the officer again, his body worn camera was activated from OPD headquarters, which showed a livestream of a fight between the officer and Mossetty, according to Rogers.

Other OPD officers responded to the scene and arrested Mossetty.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with “no significant injuries” and was expected to be discharged soon, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said on Twitter. The department will provide more information about the incident on Friday, Rolón said.

Mossetty is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, hindering communications,and resisting officers with violence. He is being held in Orange County Jail on a $10,300 bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

lgarza@orlandosentinel.com