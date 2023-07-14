Orlando police officers kill woman who charged at them with knives, cops say

Two Orlando police officers shot and killed a suicidal woman Friday afternoon after she charged at them with two knives, deputy chief Chad Ochiuzzo said at a press conference.

At 12:55 p.m., the Orlando Police Department received a call transferred from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office advising them of “unknown trouble” on the 1200 block of Pioneers Way, which is off Narcoossee Road, south of State Road 417.

Ochiuzzo said the subject who called was identified as the woman’s boyfriend who told dispatchers his girlfriend was talking about killing herself and was armed with a knife.

Officers trained in crisis intervention arrived on scene and began negotiating with the woman over the phone, Ochiuzzo said. At one point the woman hung up, before communications began again, he added.

Another time, the woman walked out of her apartment while on the phone and holding a knife in her hand. Police said she then walked back into her apartment.

Attempts at additional communication by a new negotiator were made, according to police.

After several attempts to negotiate, Ochiuzzo said the woman ran out of her apartment and charged at two officers in the hallway with two knives in her hand. The officers in the hallway shot and killed her.

According to police, the officers who fired are trained in crisis negotiations.

The officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which investigates all officer-involved shootings. The report will then be forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office which will determine if criminal charges are warranted.

Ochiuzzo said the officers were wearing body cameras. The footage was not made available, but is expected to be released within the next 30 days, he said.

This is a developing story.

arabines@orlandosentinel.com