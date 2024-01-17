Orlando police release 2023 crime statistics

The Orlando Police Department has released new stats about its efforts to fight crime in 2023.

Orlando police said that last year there were 36% fewer shootings.

Police said homicides were also down around 8% in Orlando.

Data also shows violent crime has decreased around 6% in the city.

Officers said they also seized more than 1,400 guns, which is a 24% increase.

