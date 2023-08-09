Orlando police release bodycam footage showing officers shoot, kill woman armed with knives

Orlando police released the bodycam footage showing the moment officers shot and killed a woman armed with two knives.

Police said the woman, identified as Rachael Ellis, 32, charged at them with the knives after crisis negotiation teams talked with her over the phone. In the video, Ellis threatens to kill herself or anyone who came to her door.

Officers said her boyfriend called 911 to report that Ellis was talking about killing herself and had a knife.

The shooting happened July 14 in an apartment complex on Pioneers Way near Lake Nona.

Read: Police: Orlando officers shoot, kill woman who charged at them with knives after threatening suicide

You can see the video in full here, or a condensed version below. Viewer discretion is advised.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling or texting 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

