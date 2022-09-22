Orlando police release new images of man accused of attacking woman downtown

Police have released new images of a man they say is wanted after attacking a woman in downtown Orlando.

The photos were taken inside an apartment where the woman said she was attacked.

Police hope the new pictures will lead them to the suspect.

Investigators say he followed a woman to her downtown apartment, broke in, and attacked her.

The incident happened during Labor Day weekend, but police didn’t warn the public until this week.

The agency is not releasing the name of the complex where this crime took place, citing Marsy’s Law.

Police said the suspect has a distinct Japanese tattoo representing strength, on his upper left arm.

If you recognize him, you’re encouraged to contact the Orlando Police Department.

You can also call Crimeline to remain anonymous.

