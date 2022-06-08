Orlando police release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her home

Orlando Police is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home.

The assault happened on June 4 in the Carver Shores neighborhood of Orlando.

Police said the suspect broke into the victim’s house and attacked her in her bedroom.

During the incident, the suspect threatened the victim telling her he had a gun.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating him.

Here is a sketch of the suspect:

If you see this individual, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

If you would like to report a tip anonymously, contact Central Florida Crimeline by dialing **TIPS(8477). You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

