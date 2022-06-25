Orlando police release video of gunman shooting at officers in unmarked car

Orlando police released body camera video Friday that they say captured the moment a man opened fire on officers who were in an unmarked vehicle.

Police said the bullet hole in the windshield came from the suspect.

Last month, investigators said officers in an unmarked car in Orlando noticed someone driving a car that was reported stolen.

Police said they followed it for a while, and William Bullock, who was driving the car, shot at them.

The video shows police returned fire.

Officers said they pursued the suspect to a neighborhood nearly eight miles away in Ocoee, where he was caught.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating the shooting.

