Orlando police return fire after suspect shoots from stolen vehicle, suspect arrested after pursuit

Orlando police chased a suspect after the suspect shot at officers and then took off from Rosemont to Ocoee, they said.

According to officers, an unmarked OPD vehicle spotted a car reported stolen. Officers followed the vehicle when the suspect fired shots at the officers, who returned fire.

Officers began chasing the vehicle from the Rosemont area near the 4500 block of Jim Glenn Drive all the way across town into Ocoee, where the chase ended near the 1500 block of E. Silver Star Rd.

The suspect bailed from the vehicle and was captured by Orlando officers with help from other local law enforcement agencies.

Josh Sapp lives in the neighborhood and told our crews, “First thing we saw, I heard pops in backyard inside. I heard, ‘Get on the ground!’ I see flooding in the side gate, they bring a canine unit in, starts barking, next thing I know he’s crawling behind the fence.”

Neither Orlando officers, nor the suspect were injured during the incident. FDLE has been called in, as per OPD policy, to conduct an independent investigation.

