Orlando police are trying to track down the person who shot someone in Baldwin Park and stole their car.

Read: Shooting spree in Memphis leaves 4 dead, 3 injured

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue.

The search for the gunman took officers all the way across town to Hiawassee Road, where they found the stolen car abandoned.

Photos: Orlando police search for gunman after person shot during carjacking in Baldwin Park

Officials said the shooting victim is at a hospital in stable condition.

Watch: Crime scene investigation underway at Rockledge home

The incident took place at the heart of upscale Baldwin Park, near a Publix supermarket.

According to police, the suspect took off and made their way west before ditching the stolen vehicle.

Read: Man, 19, accused of grabbing woman jogging on Orange County trail

There was a massive manhunt for the shooter Wednesday on Hiawassee Road near State Road 408.

The search for the gunman kept nearby residents locked in their homes for hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or text *8477.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.