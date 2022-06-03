Orlando police search for man who sexually attacked woman cycling at park

Police in Orlando released a sketch Friday of a man wanted after a sexual attack at a park last month.

Officers said a woman was attacked in the early afternoon of May 20 at Signal Hill Park on Watch Hill Road.

The woman told police that she was approached by the man while she was cycling.

Police said the man introduced himself as “Marcus” and lured her by taking her bicycle to a wooded area of the park, where he proceeded to sexually batter her and search for valuables.

The woman told police that the man was riding a light-blue mountain bike.

Officials said the man, in his late teens or early 20s, was shirtless with a tattoo on his left shoulder and wearing black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call 911 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), to be eligible for a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

