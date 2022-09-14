Orlando police search for man who threatened to rape woman walking in Lake Nona

Orlando police are looking for the man who threatened a woman in the Lake Nona area.

Officers released surveillance video showing the man and his car after he approached the woman early Sunday.

Police said the man threatened to attack the woman as she was walking in the Laureate Park community.

The woman said the man asked for her number, and when she refused, he threatened to rape her.

According to the incident report, the woman was about to start her morning run when this man approached her with his phone’s flashlight on.

She told police he made comments about her body, and then told her, “next time, I’m going to rape you,” and then ran off.

According to law enforcement, the man is about 5 feet 9 inches, in his 20s and has curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and drives a white four-door car

Police hope someone recognizes him and calls 911.

