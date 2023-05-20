Orlando Police search for missing 64-year-old man

The Orlando Police Department is looking for a missing 64-year-old man.

Police said Silvio LeBland was last seen at the Catalina Isle apartment complex on the 2700 block of LB McLeod Road.

Orlando Police said the man suffers from a cognitive impairment.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and gray Crocs.

If you see him, call Orlando Police at 321-235-5300.

