Orlando police search for missing man last seen Wednesday

Orlando police need help finding a missing man.

Officers said 70-year-old Steve Le Scao was last seen Wednesday.

Police said he was last seen near Universal’s Dockside hotel on Universal Boulevard and International Drive.

He may be driving a blue 2019 Chevy with the Florida license plate QAS-JO2.

Police said anyone who sees Scao or his car is asked to call 911.

