Orlando police search for person of interest in homicide

The Orlando Police Department released a new video Friday of someone they said is a person of interest in a murder.

Investigators said the victim was found on Palmer Street and Summerlin Avenue on July 8.

Police said they are looking for the person sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle, as seen in the video.

According to a news release, the man was with the victim in downtown Orlando between 7:15 p.m. and 7:25 a.m.

If anyone recognizes this person of interest, or has any information about the murder, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

People who submit tips are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Crimeline flyer

It is known the victim traveled on the streets referenced in the pictured map the morning of July 8, 2023.

