Orlando police search for suspect after alleged armed robbery, officer-involved shootout

Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot at police officers late Tuesday night.

A victim flagged officers down near Carter St. and Parramore Ave. to tell the officers they’d been robbed, according to a press release from the Orlando Police Department.

Officers received a description from the victim and found someone matching the suspect’s description near Conley St. and Short Ave.

A gun battle ensued between the suspect and officers, according to Orlando PD.

The suspect shot multiple rounds at officers, and the officers returned fire.

Officers said the suspect supposedly dropped his gun on the road and fled.

Chief Eric Smith held a press conference about the shooting.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect, who they’ve described as a Black male around 6’0 tall, slender, athletic build who was wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt and a dark hat.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.