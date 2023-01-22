Orlando police search for suspect who shot man after a crash, robbery

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a passenger following a crash.

Investigators said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release, officers heard reports of a shooting and armed robbery on South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.

Police said the victim was in a car when an SUV rear-ended him. After the two vehicles pulled over, the passenger got out and spoke to the driver.

Read: Chief: Woman faces charges after shooting husband in Daytona Beach hospital

Orlando police said a male suspect got in the victim’s car, stole his backpack, and fought the victim. But the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the passenger, and returned to the SUV.

The victim made it to a nearby parking lot, where police officers found him and tended to his gunshot wound, police said.

Read: Deputies bust drug house; arrest 12 people, seize drugs and firearms

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not have any information regarding the suspect, but they believe the shooter drove away in a gold Nissan Murano.

Read: Shooting at Orlando apartment complex raises questions about safety measures

See the car in the image at the top of this story.

If you have any information about this case, call OPD at 321-235-5300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimeline Florida at 1-800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.