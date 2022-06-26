Orlando police search for woman who was seen being dragged by man
Orlando police are looking for a woman who may be a victim of domestic abuse.
WATCH: 7 rescued by Coast Guard after lightning strikes boat off Florida coast
Officers said the woman was seen being dragged by a man on Monday in the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Police did not release any other details.
READ: 2 hurt after semi-trailer hauling milk overturns near I-95 in Brevard County
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
WATCH: After cross-county chase, Brevard County deputies shoot, kill man accused of kidnapping 2 women
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.