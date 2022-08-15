Orlando police searching for shooter after man found lying in road

Orlando police are looking for a shooter after they found a man shot in the middle of a road.

Police were called out to Signal Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived they found the man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooting happened at a different location.

Police told Channel 9 that the victim is currently not in a condition to tell them what happened.

Police have not released any suspect information.

