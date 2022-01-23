Orlando police seek info in fatal shooting of teenager

Orlando police are seeking information for a homicide investigation into the shooting of a teenager early Saturday evening near Grand Avenue Park just east of Parramore Avenue.

Patrol units responded at 5:39 p.m. to a call of unknown trouble in the 800 block of Grand Street, which is a mile southwest from Orlando’s City Hall.

Officers found a 15-year-old male who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police spokesperson Michelle Rogers said Sunday morning in a statement.

Rogers said anyone with information about the shooting should call the police department at 321-235-5300, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

