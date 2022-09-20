Orlando police seek man accused of attacking woman in downtown apartment

Orlando police shared pictures of a man Monday who they say followed a woman to her downtown Orlando apartment and attacked her there.

By releasing the pictures, investigators are hoping someone from the public can help identify the man.

Police say the incident happened on September 5 at approximately 2 a.m.

The victim said the man shown in the pictures followed her to her apartment, managed to get inside then assaulted her in the apartment.

The suspect was described as a tall, black man with a muscular build. He’s bald with a beard and was described as wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black sneakers with a gold necklace around his neck.

Police noted the suspect also had club bands and an Apple watch on his wrists. He has multiple tattoos on his upper body, including a “distinct” Japanese symbol for strength on his upper left arm, according to investigators.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call their non-emergency dispatch line at (321) 235-5300 or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or by texting **TIPS (8477).

Tips reported to Crimeline can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a reward if they lead to an arrest.

