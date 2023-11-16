Orlando police share photo of person of interest in shooting death of 15-year-old boy

Investigators with the Orlando Police Department are asking the public for help solving a local teen’s murder.

Police responded to an apartment complex at 5150 Millenia Blvd. just before 4 p.m. on October 30 for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find 15-year-old Destin Webster-Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in critical condition and later died there.

Since the shooting, investigators have urged anyone with information on what may have happened to come forward.

Police released a photograph Thursday of a person who they say may be connected to the case.

Detectives have not identified the man as a suspect in Webster-Thompson’s murder, but say they need to find out who he is.

The Orlando Police Department is asking anyone with information on the murder or the identity of the person pictured to contact CrimeLine at 800-423-8477 or online here.

Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and may become eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 if the information they provide leads directly to an arrest.

