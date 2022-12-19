Orlando police trying to identify theives who crashed stolen car into GameStop

Matt Reeser
·1 min read

Police in Orlando are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects whom they say crashed a stolen SUV into a local video game store.

Investigators said the incident happened at the GameStop at 2907 E Colonial Drive on Dec. 19, just after 3 a.m.

Police did not say if the thieves stole anything after crashing the SUV into the store.

Police ask anyone with information about the burglary to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800 423-8477.

See map of location below:

