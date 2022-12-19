Orlando police trying to identify theives who crashed stolen car into GameStop

Police in Orlando are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects whom they say crashed a stolen SUV into a local video game store.

Investigators said the incident happened at the GameStop at 2907 E Colonial Drive on Dec. 19, just after 3 a.m.

Read: 4 injured when driver crashes pickup truck into popular Orlando bar

Read: Sheriff: Florida drug busts net enough fentanyl to kill 800K people

Police did not say if the thieves stole anything after crashing the SUV into the store.

Watch: Video shows car drive off Florida bridge into river after crash involving multiple vehicles

Police ask anyone with information about the burglary to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800 423-8477.

See map of location below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.