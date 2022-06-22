Orlando Sanford International Airport names new CEO

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando Sanford International Airport will have a new executive in the cockpit — replacing a leader with less than two years at the air hub.

Nicole Guillet, the airport’s executive vice president of commercial development, real estate and legal affairs, was selected by the Sanford Airport Authority’s board of directors to be the new president and CEO. She previously was county manager for Seminole County before leaving in December to join the airport.

Guillet will replace Tom Nolan, who is retiring just a couple of years after being named to the position in July 2020.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.



